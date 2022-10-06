The Mizoram Paragliding Association announced the untimely demise of their fellow pilot, and one of the few Mizo paraglider, Sepoy Zorinmawia, who met with an accident during his practice flight at Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh.

Zorinmawia was practicing to compete in an upcoming army competition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

According to sources, Zorinmawia is an experienced pilot who was on the final round for his landing; and due to change in the direction and speed of the wind, the canopy and wing collapsed.

The pilot got wrapped in the canopy, and despite pulling the reserve, the reserve failed to deploy.

Sepoy Zorinmawia landed with severe impact; and though was immediately rushed to a nearby civil dispensary, he succumbed to his injuries.