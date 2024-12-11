One of the biggest paragliding events began in central Mizoram's Serchhip district on December 10, aimed to promote adventure tourism in the state.

Serchhip Deputy Commissioner Paul L Khuma inaugurated the four-day international paragliding accuracy championship and airsports festival which will run from December 10 to 13.

Khuma is also the Chairman of the International Paragliding World Championship Organizing Committee.

Out of the 30 participants, 17 pilots are from India, with 8 from Mizoram. Pilots from South Korea, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia are also part of the championship.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Zawlpui landing site, where Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma will be the chief guest.

Alongside the aerial event, the International Paragliding Championship and Aerosport Festival is hosting a variety of stalls at Zawlpui, showcasing the region’s culture and attractions. The Fish Angling Event, is also underway, adding to the festive atmosphere. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience tandem paragliding flights after the championship concludes.

Serchhip DC Khuma expressed his gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the Mizoram Government and the Mizoram Aerosports Association (MASA) and extended gratitude for a successful and fulfilling experience for all participating pilots from across the globe.