The International Paragliding Accuracy Championship and Air Sports Festival 2024, amongst the biggest paragliding events in the country, concluded on December 14 at Mizoram's Serchhip Zawlpui.

Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma graced the event as the chief guest, while Tourism Minister Pi Lalrinpuii attended as the guest of honour.

30 athletes from six countries — India, Korea, Kazakhstan, Spain, Indonesia, and Nepal participated.

Winners of the championship:

In the Men’s Category: Aman Thapa (Nepal), Yuda Mesa Putra (Indonesia), Akshay Kumar (India)

Women’s Category: Eun Young Cho (Korea), Disha Fajar Praharini (Indonesia), Alisha Alisha (India)

Team Category: Indo David Team (Indonesia and Spain)

National Category (Men’s): Akshay Kumar, Ram Vilas Verma, Shinde Ram

National Category (Women’s): Alisha Alisha and Sophia Biakdingpuii

Each category winner was awarded Rs 2,00,000, the second-place winner received Rs 1,50,000, and the third-place winner took home Rs 1,00,000.

CM Lalduhoma praised the athletes' determination and dedication, emphasising that Mizoram has the potential to emerge as a major adventure tourism destination. He also remarked that Serchhip town stands out as one of the best locations in India for paragliding and adventure sports.

Moreover, he appreciated the efforts of the local Mizo pilots and expressed gratitude for the collaboration of the Mizoram Government, MASA, FAI, and the people of Serchhip in making the championship a grand success.

Tourism Minister Pi Lalrinpuii extended gratitude to the organising committee, the Tourism Department, MASA, and the citizens of Serchhip for their contributions.