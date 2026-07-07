Mizoram parties seek deletion of unverifiable names from draft electoral rolls

Political parties in Mizoram on July 7 unanimously called for the removal of names from the draft electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 if they have no verifiable link with records from the last SIR conducted in 2005.

The decision was taken at an all-party meeting where political leaders reviewed the progress of the electoral roll revision exercise.

In a joint resolution, the parties said entries categorised as having "No linkage with last SIR" should be deleted from the draft rolls wherever the classification is found to be valid.

They also urged that all entries carrying remarks or considered doubtful be thoroughly verified in coordination with civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ensure the accuracy of the electoral rolls.

The parties resolved to maintain close coordination and work collectively throughout the SIR 2026 exercise to facilitate its smooth implementation. They also expressed full support for the role played by NGOs in the ongoing revision process.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer Garima Gupta had said that enumeration forms of 46,163 voters, accounting for 5.28 per cent of the state's electorate in 2025, could not be collected during the SIR exercise conducted between May 30 and June 28.

According to Gupta, 21,295 electors (2.43 per cent) were found to have died, while 13,978 (1.60 per cent) had permanently shifted, possibly to other states or abroad. Another 8,333 voters (0.95 per cent) remained untraceable despite repeated visits, and 2,248 electors (0.26 per cent) were already enrolled elsewhere.

She also said that 309 voters whose names appeared in the 2025 electoral rolls declined to be enrolled during the SIR exercise on religious grounds.

Officials said 8,75,068 enumeration forms were distributed, of which 8,28,906 were collected and digitised, making Mizoram the first among the 16 states undertaking the third phase of the SIR to complete 100 per cent digitisation of all collected forms.

The draft electoral rolls published on July 4 include 8,28,906 electors, including 4,29,881 women voters.

Aizawl district has the highest number of electors at more than 2.72 lakh, followed by Lunglei with 98,808 voters and Lawngtlai with 90,699. Hnahthial, which was created in 2019, has the smallest electorate with 15,443 voters.

Officials said the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on September 6.