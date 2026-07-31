Mizoram parties unite to seek stricter voter roll scrutiny, extension of SIR deadline

Political parties across the spectrum in Mizoram, including the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and opposition parties MNF, Congress and BJP, on Friday joined hands to seek stricter scrutiny of electoral rolls, action against fraudulent voter registrations and an extension of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) deadline.

The demands were made through a joint resolution adopted at an all-party meeting convened by the influential student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) in Aizawl.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the ZPM, Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP, Congress and People’s Conference. ZPM vice-president Lalmuanpuia Punte, who is also an MLA and adviser to Chief Minister Lalduhoma, was present.

The political parties described the Election Commission’s SIR exercise as crucial for protecting the electoral rights of genuine citizens and pledged full cooperation to ensure that the revision process is conducted in a fair, transparent and credible manner.

The parties also resolved to remain united against attempts by ineligible persons to secure inclusion in the electoral rolls during the ongoing claims and objections process. They agreed to issue internal directions asking party workers and members not to assist unauthorised applicants seeking voter enrolment.

Condemning the alleged use of forged or fabricated documents for voter registration, the parties urged people to report such cases to the authorities so that appropriate legal action could be taken.

The resolution also called on Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to exercise maximum caution while conducting hearings. The parties sought strict action against officials found negligent in carrying out their responsibilities.

The political parties highlighted challenges posed by the monsoon, difficult terrain, poor road connectivity in remote areas and inadequate manpower, saying these factors had placed considerable pressure on election officials.

They appealed to the Election Commission to extend the current August 4 deadline for the SIR, arguing that additional time would help ensure a more accurate and comprehensive revision of the electoral rolls.

Following the meeting, representatives of the political parties and the MZP submitted the joint resolution to Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ethel Rotluangpuii and discussed the implementation of the electoral revision process.

According to the draft electoral roll published on July 4 following the enumeration phase, Mizoram has 8,28,906 electors, including 4,29,881 women voters.

Election officials said 46,163 enumeration forms, accounting for 5.28 per cent of the total, remained uncollected. Of these, 21,295 electors were found dead, 13,978 had permanently shifted, 8,333 were untraceable despite repeated visits, 2,248 were already enrolled elsewhere, while 309 electors declined enrolment on religious grounds.

