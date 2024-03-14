As part of Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s promise to take austerity measures, the Chief Minister on Wednesday announced in the House, the passage of four amendment bills which reduce the entitlements of Ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister stated that the State will save around 13 crores in five years by reducing these entitlements.

The highlights of these reductions are reducing the entitlements of household attendants of CM and Assembly Speaker from six to four, Ministers and Ministers of State, Deputy Speaker and Deputy Govt Chief Whip from four to three.



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Moreover, the amendment bill has stopped providing funds for the purchase of vehicles for all legislators in every term.

One of the bills which was not amended included the entitlements of MLAs to have two household attendance.