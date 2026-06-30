Mizoram Peace Accord among world's finest conflict resolution models: Governor Vijay Kumar Singh

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on June 30 described the 1986 Mizoram Peace Accord as one of the world's finest examples of successful conflict resolution and peace-building, urging the people of the state to preserve and strengthen the lasting peace achieved over the past four decades.

Addressing the ruby jubilee celebration of *Remna Ni* (Peace Day), marking the 40th anniversary of the signing of the historic accord, Singh said the agreement remains a landmark achievement in reconciliation, statesmanship and democratic commitment. The event was jointly organised by the Zoram Research Foundation and the Aijal Club in Aizawl.

The governor said Mizoram has remained free from major disturbances since the signing of the accord, making it a globally recognised model for sustainable peace.

"The Mizoram Peace Accord stands as a shining example of reconciliation, statesmanship and democratic commitment. There is progress without any hesitation. This peace process involves everyone, and this achievement belongs to the people of Mizoram," Singh said.

He noted that the agreement successfully ended two decades of insurgency and laid the foundation for enduring peace, political stability and socio-economic development in the state.

"The success of the Mizoram Peace Accord has often been cited as a model of effective conflict resolution and peace-building not only in India's Northeast but across the world," he said.

Emphasising that peace should never be taken for granted, Singh called on citizens to continue nurturing and safeguarding it for future generations.

Reflecting on the events that led to the insurgency, including the devastating famine of the late 1950s, the governor said governments must respond promptly to public grievances to prevent crises from escalating.

He observed that Mizoram has emerged as one of India's most peaceful states after former underground groups embraced the democratic process, allowing democratic institutions to flourish and development to accelerate.

The Mizoram Peace Accord was signed on June 30, 1986, between the Government of India and the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Laldenga, bringing an end to nearly two decades of insurgency in the region.

The MNF was formed in 1959 following widespread dissatisfaction over the Centre's handling of the devastating Mautam famine in the Mizo Hills. After launching an armed movement in 1966 demanding sovereignty for the Mizo people, the organisation was declared unlawful in 1967. The peace process eventually culminated in the signing of the historic accord, paving the way for Mizoram to attain full statehood on February 20, 1987.

