People’s Conference party on May 18, sent a letter to Election Commission Principal Secretary, SB Joshi to allow for a voting chance to Mizoram police personnel who are currently on election duty at various states.

The letter to the ECI Secretary highlighted that though the Election Department had taken up efforts for the policemen to cast their votes, the 1047 personnel of the Mizoram Police, who are currently serving on election duty outside of the State have not exercised their franchise for the Lok Sabha 2024 election when Mizoram went to the polls on April 19.

The letter further stated that Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPS) is used in the Lok Sabha election 2024, yet 1047 police personnel have not been able to cast their votes.

The People’s Conference party stated their believe that this could greatly affect the outcome of the election result in Mizoram, and requested the ECI to take immediate action as results will be announced in a few weeks.