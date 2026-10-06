Mizoram performs first leadless pacemaker implant at Aizawl Civil Hospital

Doctors in Mizoram have performed the state's first leadless pacemaker implantation at a government hospital in Aizawl, marking a major step in expanding advanced cardiac care within the state.

The procedure was performed on Monday at Aizawl Civil Hospital by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Loncy V Lalzarliana and Dr Isak Lallawmkima, under the guidance of Dr Uday Shankar Das of Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata, Health Minister Lalrinpuii said on Tuesday.

The milestone comes barely a year after a cardiac catheterisation (Cath) laboratory was installed at Mizoram's largest civil hospital in 2025.

Unlike conventional pacemakers, which require a surgical pocket beneath the skin and leads to be placed through blood vessels, a leadless pacemaker is implanted directly inside the heart through a catheter inserted via the femoral vein.

The procedure eliminates the need for an incision to create a pacemaker pocket and avoids the use of leads passing through blood vessels, making it a less invasive alternative, the minister said.

Lalrinpuii said the Abbott AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker used in the procedure is designed to have a battery life of more than 18 to 21 years, compared with around nine to 11 years for conventional pacemakers.

The patient, a 67-year-old pensioner, underwent the procedure under the Mizo Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), she said.

Dr Loncy said the procedure was the first leadless pacemaker implantation carried out in Mizoram. Conventional pacemaker implantations have been performed at the hospital on some occasions previously.

“The milestone is expected to strengthen the cardiac-care capabilities of Civil Hospital Aizawl and marks a significant step towards providing advanced heart treatment within Mizoram,” Lalrinpuii said in a social media post.

The development is expected to reduce the need for patients requiring such advanced cardiac procedures to travel outside Mizoram for treatment.