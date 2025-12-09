Mizoram petitions committee launches high-level study tour at Lok Sabha Secretariat

The Committee on Petitions of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly has embarked on a two-day capacity-building programme at the Lok Sabha Secretariat in New Delhi, marking a significant step toward strengthening legislative scrutiny and committee functioning in the state.

Organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), the programme aims to familiarise the delegation with national-level parliamentary procedures, advanced committee mechanisms, and best practices followed by both Houses of Parliament.

The Mizoram delegation is led by Committee Chairman T. Lalhlimpuia, accompanied by members H. Lalzirliana and Prova Chakma. Officers and staff from the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat are also participating in the training initiative.

As part of the programme, the committee members attended proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, gaining first-hand exposure to the functioning of parliamentary committees. The team also engaged in high-level interactions with key parliamentary officials, including Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, Chairperson of the Committee on Estimates (Lok Sabha); Chandra Prakash Joshi, Chairperson of the Committee on Petitions (Lok Sabha); and Dr. Raghab Prasad Dash, Advisor, AICTE & Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The discussions focused on strengthening petition examination procedures, enhancing committee transparency, and adopting modern frameworks to improve legislative oversight in Mizoram.

The two-day training marks a crucial milestone in Mizoram’s efforts to align its legislative processes with national standards and deepen democratic governance across the state.