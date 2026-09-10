Mizoram petrol pump dealers threaten indefinite shutdown from Sept 17 over alleged MZP extortion

Petrol pump dealers in Mizoram have threatened to shut down all filling stations indefinitely from September 17, alleging that the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) forcibly collected money from managers of some fuel stations operated by non-Mizos.

The All Mizoram Petroleum Dealers Association (AMPDA) said it decided to launch the indefinite shutdown after a meeting on September 9, alleging that some petrol pump managers were detained at the MZP office and pressured to transfer money to the organisation's bank account.

According to the dealers' body, managers of some fuel stations were allegedly made to transfer Rs 2 lakh to the MZP account on September 7, while managers of some other outlets were allegedly asked to transfer Rs 1.20 lakh each.

The association has demanded that all money allegedly collected from its members be returned by September 16.

It warned that failure to refund the money and withdraw further demands would lead to the closure of petrol pumps across Mizoram indefinitely from September 17.

The dealers' body also condemned the alleged detention of employees and said such incidents should not be repeated.

The MZP has denied the allegations of coercion and intimidation.

In a statement on Thursday, the student organisation said the money collected from LT Brothers Filling Station at Keifang near Aizawl was a voluntary contribution towards its Assembly scheduled to be held at Darlawn from September 23 to 25.

The MZP said there was no coercion or physical intimidation and claimed that the petrol station had made the contribution voluntarily.

The organisation said the outlet was previously owned by a Mizo and was later sold to a non-tribal citizen from Haryana. It identified a person named Nitesh as the current manager of the station.

The MZP also alleged that several filling stations in the state are owned by Mizo individuals but operated by non-Mizos. It further claimed that some such businesses were allegedly using Mizo names and licences.

The organisation urged the state government to identify such businesses and take action, including termination of licences, wherever violations are established.

The allegations made by both sides could not be independently verified.