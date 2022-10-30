A petrol tanker caught fire and exploded in Mizoram's Aizawl district on the evening of October 29, killing four people and injuring 18.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. in Tuirial village, about 18 kilometres east of the state capital, while the tanker was on its way to Champhai.

When locals attempted to collect petrol oozing from the tanker for unknown reasons, the tanker caught fire.

Four people died as a result of their injuries, while 18 others were hospitalized with burns.

According to the sources, five of them were in critical condition, according to police.