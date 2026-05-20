Mizoram pharmacies join nationwide strike against online medicine sales

Pharmacies across Mizoram remained shut on May 20 as chemists and druggists joined a nationwide strike to protest the growing expansion of online medicine sales.

The shutdown was called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), which has raised concerns over the rapid growth of online pharmacy platforms, alleging that unchecked expansion could adversely affect traditional pharmacy businesses and weaken regulatory oversight of medicine distribution.

However, pharmacies operating within government and private hospitals were exempted from the strike and continued functioning normally to ensure that patients did not face disruptions in accessing essential medicines.

Authorities closely monitored the situation throughout the day to prevent inconvenience to the public.

The Mizoram Chemists and Druggists Association (MCDA) had earlier expressed concerns that unregulated online pharmacy operations could increase the availability and misuse of addictive drugs.

The association also alleged that certain medicines sold online may be counterfeit or manufactured by unverified companies, potentially compromising patient safety. Concerns were also raised regarding medicine deliveries by unidentified individuals without adequate accountability or monitoring mechanisms.

At the same time, the MCDA clarified that it is not opposed to online pharmacies in principle but has demanded a stronger legal and regulatory framework governing online medicine sales in India.

The protest reflects growing concerns among traditional pharmacy operators over balancing digital healthcare expansion with patient safety, regulatory compliance and accountability.