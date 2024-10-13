The swine deaths caused by African Swine Fever has reached 13874 on Sunday, with 6 pigs reported dead and 21 culled today, October 13.

According to officials from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the total number of pigs that died from January to October 13, 2024 in Mizoram is 13874, and 23251 pigs have been culled since.

Currently, there are 245 villages/localities infected by the swine flu across the State.

June 20, 2024 recorded the highest number of pig fatality this year with 328 deaths and 306 culled.

Department officials said the resurgence of the ASF outbreak has been continuing since 2021. They added that the flu is prevalent in warm monsoon weather. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department stated that 33,417 pigs died due to ASF in 2021, 12,795 in 2022 and 1,039 in 2023

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The spread of the African Swine Fever since 2021 has incurred a huge loss for pig farmers in Mizoram. The Mizoram Pig Farmers' Association stated that Mizoram is unable to attain self-sufficiency in pork production due to huge Swine deaths brought on by the African Swine Fever and Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome.

According to the Integrated Sample Survey Report 2023 published by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Mizoram consumes 4,07,145 kgs of pork every month which amounts to Rs. 16,28,58,000.

The Pig Farmers' Association highlighted that Mizoram has enough pig farms to sustain the state as well as export it to other states, but due to high deaths of pigs in the last 10 years, the farmers have faced huge loss.

In 2013, pig farmers in Mizoram had faced devastating loss due to the spread of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS). The PRRS again reoccurred in 2016 and 2018.

Since January of this year, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department have registered a total loss of about Rs.250 crores due to the swine fever.