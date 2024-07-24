A recent initiative to support local farmers has successfully transported five quintals of pineapples to Dehradun, marking a significant step in expanding the market for the Farmers' Producer Company (FPC).

This move is part of a broader effort to help farmers sell their produce directly within the state, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

The shipment was made possible through a partnership with Clover Organic Pvt Ltd, a service provider under the Mission Organic Value Chain program.

The collaboration aims to create more opportunities for farmers to reach new markets and increase their profits.

Building on this initial success, an additional five quintals of pineapples are scheduled for delivery next week. This ongoing project, dubbed the "pineapple bonanza," represents a promising development for local agriculture and could serve as a model for future direct-to-market initiatives.

The program's success may encourage other regions to adopt similar strategies, potentially reshaping the agricultural supply chain and improving farmers' economic prospects across the country.