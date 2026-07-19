Mizoram pitches itself as Northeast's next event tourism hub, invites organisers

Mizoram has positioned itself as an emerging destination for event tourism, with Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar inviting event management professionals to host large-scale events in the state, citing its scenic landscapes, improving connectivity and untapped potential.

Speaking at the North East Events and Entertainment Leaders' Summit in Guwahati on Saturday, Hmar said event tourism could become a major driver of economic growth by creating employment opportunities and boosting local businesses.

"Come and host your events in Mizoram, amid our scenic hills and valleys, pristine rivers and clean environment. We will warmly welcome you," the minister said.

Highlighting recent improvements in rail and air connectivity, Hmar said Mizoram is now more accessible than ever, making it an attractive destination for conferences, festivals and entertainment events.

During the summit, the state showcased its tourism potential through a video presentation jointly prepared by the Tourism Department and the Information and Public Relations Department. The presentation highlighted Mizoram's tourism calendar, key attractions and government initiatives aimed at promoting the state as a venue for major tourism and entertainment events.

The two-day summit concluded on July 19 after discussions on strategies to strengthen event tourism across the northeastern states.