Mizoram plans 2,400 MW pumped storage hydro plant to boost local power supply: CM

Mizoram is set to take a major step toward energy self-reliance with plans for a 2,400 MW pumped storage hydroelectric power plant in Hnahthial district. Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the project on October 10 during the general conference of the Mizo Students' Union (MSU) in Hnahthial town.

The proposed plant will be built across Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui River, and is expected to play a key role in meeting the state’s growing electricity demand.

Officials from the state power and electricity department said the facility will be an on-stream closed-loop pumped storage plant, consisting of eight units of 300 MW each. It is projected to generate around 4,993.20 million units annually, with a 95 per cent plant availability.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 13,947.50 crore, will see 10 per cent of funding supported by the Centre under the Gross Budgetary Support (GBS). In addition, the state has allocated Rs 285 crore for a 132 kV line to strengthen power supply in Hnahthial district.

Currently, Mizoram relies heavily on electricity imports, primarily from Tripura, costing the state approximately Rs 400 crore annually. The new hydro plant is expected to significantly reduce this dependency and enhance the state’s energy security. (With inputs from PTI)