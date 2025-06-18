A significant push to enhance agricultural infrastructure in Mizoram is underway, with the state government setting up areca nut processing units in Kolasib and Mamit districts. The move is part of a broader strategy to improve cash crop value addition and support local farmers.

The information was shared during a meeting on Tuesday, in which Chief Minister Lalduhoma reviewed initiatives taken by the state's Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Department.

Lalduhoma said the state government was committed to the development of the state.

He said the active participation of government employees is essential in this regard, emphasising the need for effective execution of work.

Land Resources Secretary Lalsangliana, while speaking about the progress of different schemes, said areca nuts processing units are being set up at Champhai in Kolasib and Zamuang in Mamit district with financial support from the North Eastern Council (NEC), according to a statement.

He said plantation of cash crops such as rubber, coffee, areca nut and broomsticks, construction of agricultural link roads, hillside terracing, and construction of warehouses have been undertaken in different parts of the state.

It was decided that due to challenges faced by farmers, the grading of broomsticks will be stopped from next year.

The Lalduhoma government is purchasing four cash crops - ginger, turmeric, Mizo chilli and broomsticks -- from farmers.

It was also decided that coffee cultivation will be promoted in the state, and 100 subsidised rubber rolling machines will be provided to rubber clusters, the statement said. (PTI)