Mizoram plans helicopter service between Aizawl-Churachandpur

The Mizoram government is planning to introduce a helicopter service between the state capital Aizawl and Manipur’s Churachandpur town to strengthen connectivity and facilitate travel for people in the region, officials said on September 9.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the plan during a meeting with leaders of the Hmar Students’ Association (HSA) from Mizoram, Assam and Manipur.

He said the government also intends to construct a Mizoram House in Churachandpur to foster stronger ties with communities living there.

Aizawl has emerged as an important transit hub for residents of Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts in Manipur, especially after the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023. Although the Manipur government operates a helicopter service between Aizawl and Churachandpur, it has become irregular, officials said.

The Hmar, Kuki and Zomi communities of Manipur share close ethnic and historical ties with the Mizos, and the initiative is seen as part of efforts to reinforce these bonds.

During the meeting, the HSA leaders thanked the Mizoram government for building a Bailey bridge over the Tuivai river, which has improved connectivity between Aizawl and Manipur’s Pherzawl and Churachandpur districts. The bridge, inaugurated by Lalduhoma in February this year, came more than two decades after the collapse of the previous structure.

On Monday, Hmar student leaders also met Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Sports Minister Lainghinglova Hmar, and opposition MLA and former minister Robert Romawia Royte. Discussions were held on the upcoming HSA general assembly and the Sikpui festival scheduled to take place at Saipum in Mizoram’s Kolasib district in December.