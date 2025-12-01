Mizoram plans major expansion of ginger sector after national recognition

Mizoram is preparing a significant scale-up of its ginger industry after NITI Aayog formally named the state the Ginger Capital of India, a recognition officials say could reshape the farm economy.

At a review meeting of the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board (MAMB) on December 1, Chief Minister Lalduhoma assessed progress made since the announcement and examined ways to strengthen the state’s ginger supply chain. The Board reported that annual procurement has reached 3.38 crore kg, with more than Rs 137 crore in support payments already disbursed to farmers.

A major consultation held on November 24 in New Delhi—one of the largest events in the capital dedicated solely to a Mizoram-related agenda—brought together representatives from central ministries and over 60 investors linked to cultivation, processing and trade. NITI Aayog used the platform to highlight Mizoram’s rapid production growth and consistent quality.

MAMB outlined several steps to build on this momentum. A national buyer–seller meet will take place on December 5–6 at Aijal Club, followed by the inauguration of a new ginger processing unit at Sairang on January 12, 2026. With rising demand for sliced-dry ginger, the Board will procure locally developed Rapchung and Tapchhak drying technologies under the Handholding Scheme.

Procurement schedules for 2026 were also set:

1. Ginger from February 2 to May 31

2. Turmeric in February–March

3. Turmeric and Mizo chillies in February–April

4. Buhhum (paddy) procurement continues until January 2026

The Board further decided that all dry broomsticks for the next harvest season will be purchased by ZOHANDCO at government-approved rates, with eligibility for support price limited to broomsticks procured through the agency. Private traders must secure a Certificate of Origin and a Transit Pass before transporting stock.

Officials stressed the need to expand organic cultivation to meet growing domestic and export interest. The meeting was attended by senior government officials and members of MAMB.