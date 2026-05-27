Mizoram plans Rs 2,289-crore hydropower project on Tuivai river

The Mizoram government is planning to set up a 132-MW hydropower project on the Tuivai river in Saitual district near the Manipur border to strengthen electricity generation amid rising power demand in the state.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, May 27, to expedite the proposed Tuivai Hydroelectric Project, estimated to cost Rs 2,289.50 crore and expected to be completed within five years.

The meeting was attended by Power Minister F Rodingliana and senior officials of the Power and Electricity Department.

Officials said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project has already been completed and the proposal is now ready for the tendering process.

The state government is also exploring implementation of the project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, officials added.

According to the 20th Electric Power Survey, Mizoram’s peak electricity demand currently stands at 182 MW and is projected to increase to around 213 MW by 2030.

Although the state has an installed power generation capacity of 50.20 MW, actual generation remains significantly lower, with only around 10 per cent of the total electricity requirement currently being met through local production, officials said.

The state spends nearly ₹649.54 crore annually on power purchases, excluding transmission charges, making expansion of local power generation a priority area for the government.

Officials said the Tuivai Hydroelectric Project was first surveyed by the Central Water Commission in 1992 with a proposed generation capacity of 210 MW.

However, since part of the proposed dam area extended into neighbouring Manipur, the project was redesigned and re-surveyed.

A revised DPR was subsequently prepared with a reduced generation capacity of 132 MW.

The review meeting also examined the annual financial requirements for implementing the project in consultation with the Finance Department.

Apart from the Tuivai project, the meeting reviewed the progress of the ongoing Tuirini Hydroelectric Project and works being carried out under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Officials said discussions were also held on issues to be taken up with Manohar Lal Khattar during his upcoming visit to Mizoram.