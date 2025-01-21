Mizoram’s government is moving forward with plans to transfer control of Lengpui Airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF), a decision made during a cabinet meeting on October 16, 2024.

The Working Committee on Lengpui Airport, led by Chairman TBC Lalvenchhunga, is currently drafting a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the IAF.

Under the proposed plan, the IAF will take responsibility for maintaining the airport's runway and air traffic control, while other aspects of the airport's management will remain under the jurisdiction of the state government. The Working Committee is expected to conduct detailed negotiations and submit a report within the next three months.

This move has drawn significant criticism from various sectors. The NGO Coordination Committee, which represents key civil society groups in the state, issued a strong statement on August 9, 2024, opposing the handover. The committee, which includes organizations like CYMA, MHIP, MUP, MZP, and MSU, expressed concerns over losing control of what they consider one of Mizoram’s most valuable resources.

Political opposition has also been vocal. On January 17, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee President Lal Thanzara criticised the government’s decision, highlighting the financial struggles the state is facing. “The current government has a debt of over Rs 3,000 crores, and last year alone, they borrowed Rs 3,393 crores. It is unfortunate that they are planning to hand over Lengpui Airport, a facility that was built with Rs 979 crores from the Congress ministry, to the IAF,” he said.

As the government prepares to proceed with the handover, the controversy surrounding the decision continues to grow, with both political parties and NGOs calling for a reassessment of the plan.