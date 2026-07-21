Mizoram plans to strengthen Public Service Commission amid rising recruitment workload

The Mizoram government is considering strengthening the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) by providing additional manpower and resources to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of government recruitment, officials said on July 21.

The proposal was discussed during a review meeting of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DP&AR) chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

DP&AR Secretary Udit Prakash Rai informed the meeting that all government departments now prefer recruiting personnel through the MPSC, resulting in a significant increase in the commission's workload. He stressed the need to enhance the commission's capacity by augmenting its manpower and infrastructure.

According to Rai, the MPSC conducted 142 examinations, declared 57 results and held 292 Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings during the 2025-26 financial year, reflecting the growing demand for its services.

He also outlined proposals for introducing a more systematic transfer policy for government employees, online monitoring of personnel, and a comprehensive review of vacant and filled posts across government departments.

Addressing the officials, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the government was committed to improving administrative efficiency and would take necessary steps to strengthen areas requiring reform.

The meeting was also informed that since the launch of the "Mipui Aw" public grievance portal on February 16, 2024, the government has received 672 complaints, of which 613 have been resolved, while 45 complex cases remain pending for further processing.

Officials further said that the e-Office system has now been adopted by all administrative departments in the state secretariat, with eight additional departments already using the digital platform. All government departments have been directed to fully transition to the e-Office system to improve administrative efficiency and service delivery.

