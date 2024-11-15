Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Noaotla, Siaha District, Mizoram, through a virtual event today at 11 a.m., marking a significant advancement in the education infrastructure for tribal communities in the region. This inauguration coincides with the launch of numerous other EMRS institutions across India, aimed at enhancing access to quality education for tribal students.

The virtual inauguration ceremony was held in Jamui, Bihar, and officials from various Siaha District departments gathered at the DC Mini Conference Hall to participate locally. The event was overseen by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abraham Beirazi Khithie, who acknowledged the efforts involved in establishing this educational institution in the remote Noaotla area, emphasizing the benefits it would bring to local students.

The EMRS initiative, originally launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in 1997-1998, aims to improve educational opportunities for tribal children across India. Since 2019, these residential schools have been administered by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), supporting government efforts to extend quality education to underserved communities.

Sanctioned in 2019-2020, EMRS Noaotla opened its doors in 2024 and currently offers classes for grades VI and VII in double sections. The school employs six teachers and eight non-teaching staff, providing a nurturing environment for its 118 students, equally divided between 59 boys and 59 girls.

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