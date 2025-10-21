Mizoram Police arrest 71 in drug smuggling cases, 15 foreigners among them

At least 71 people, including 15 foreigners, have been arrested in Mizoram since September 1 in connection with alleged drug smuggling, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The arrests are part of an ongoing anti-drug smuggling drive launched jointly by the Mizoram Police, the Excise and Narcotics Department, and the Young Mizo Association (VMA). The operation, which began on September 1, is scheduled to continue until December, according to Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H. Ramthiengliana.

During the crackdown, authorities have seized various drugs and narcotics worth Rs 16.10 crore. Ramthiengliana said the operation has produced significant results, noting that the supply of drugs has drastically reduced in the state.

He added that the market price of 13-14 grams of heroin has jumped from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 due to the reduced availability, indicating the operation’s impact on the local drug trade.

The police have pledged to continue intensive monitoring and enforcement measures to curb the circulation of narcotics in Mizoram.