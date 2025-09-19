Mizoram police arrest four for killing nursing dog in Aizawl

Aizawl police have arrested four men for allegedly stealing and killing a nursing dog in Zuangtui locality.

The prime suspect, Ramnghahmawia, reportedly took the dog on September 14 before being joined by three accomplices. Authorities say the men slaughtered the animal and consumed its meat.

All four suspects are now in custody at Bawngkawn Police Station and have been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The dog’s owner is left grieving, and the mother dog’s puppies have been given to animal lovers to ensure they find safe homes.

Bawngkawn Police Station has emerged as a hotspot for animal cruelty cases in Mizoram, recording 465 cognizable cases to date, including 405 in 2023 alone, officials said.