Mizoram Police arrested a man named Lalneihpuia for allegedly producing and selling counterfeit educational certificates and other important documents.

According to the police, they received a tip-off on October 25 that Lalneihpuia, a resident of Chawlhhmun locality in Aizawl, was advertising his ability to create forged documents on social media. The police immediately launched a discreet investigation.

During the investigation, the police apprehended Lalneihpuia and interrogated him. He confessed to creating and selling around 20 fake certificates, including HSSLC/HSLC marksheets, HSLC certificates, driving licenses, and Mizoram University grade cards, since August 2024.

Lalneihpuia charged customers around Rs 2,000 for each forged document, without any authorisation from the competent authorities.

The police have seized Lalneihpuia's mobile phone, which he used to produce the counterfeit certificates, and have registered a case under relevant sections of the Mizoram Preventive Detention Act.

Mizoram Police has warned the public to be cautious of such fraudulent practices and refrain from engaging in any forgery activities. They have urged citizens to exercise extreme caution when acquiring important documents to avoid falling victim to such scams.