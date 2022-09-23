Mizoram Police on September 23 asked citizens to exercise extreme caution before taking up jobs abroad after dozens of Indians were illegally brought into Myanmar as part of the employment racket.



“It has been reported recently, that some IT companies engaged in digital scamming/forge crypto activities, located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar, are recruiting Indian workers from different places, through their recruiting agents, on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in IT sector”, Mizoram police stated in a press briefing.

Mizoram Police

After initial recruitment, Indian workers are facilitated to enter Myanmar illegally without proper documentation leading to the entrapment of Indian workers.



“In view of the above, the general public is hereby cautioned to exercise due diligence and verify the antecedents of the recruiting agent(s), before taking up any employment abroad. It is advisable to have all requisite information like job description, company details, location, employment contract, etc. duly verified, before accepting any overseas employment, that is being offered”, added Mizoram Police in the press release.