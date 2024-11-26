The Mizoram police and the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation, thwarted a cross-border drug trafficking attempt and seized heroin worth Rs 1.93 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district. One individual, a resident of Myanmar was also arrested in this connection.

The Zokhawthar police department, seized 258 grams of Heroin No. 4, during a meticulously planned joint operation near Melbuk (Thingruang Kai, Uilui) on 25 November.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, troops of Assam Rifles established an ambush in the area, leading to the successful interception of a trafficker attempting to smuggle drugs across the Tiau River.

During the operation, the joint team noticed an individual crossing the Tiau River on a Kenbo Bike. Upon spot-checking, the team recovered 22 soap cases of Heroin No. 4 concealed inside a white sack.

The individual, identified as Vanbiakmanga (42,Male), a resident of Webula, Myanmar, was immediately taken into custody, and the vehicle used for smuggling was seized.

The seized contraband, the apprehended individual, and the vehicle were handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram, for further investigation and legal proceedings.