The Mizoram police and the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation which led to the recovery of 775 kg of explosives and 4700 numbers of detonators in the Hnahthial district on December 5. Two individuals were apprehended in this connection.

According to the PRO of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), the security troops acted on specific intelligence of movement of explosives and war-like stores in the general area of Thingsai in Mizoram's Hnahthial district.

Following the information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police established a mobile vehicle check post in the area on Thursday.

The PRO of IGAR (East) said, "The alert troops intercepted a vehicle, carried out a thorough search, apprehended two individuals and recovered 775 kg of explosives, 4700 detonators, and 2250 meters of Cordtex. The apprehended individuals and the recovered items have been handed over to the police."

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Last month, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation intercepted a vehicle recovered six 12 bore single barrel rifles, and apprehended an individual, Assam Rifles stated.