The Mizoram police and Assam Rifles carried out intelligence-based joint operations in Mizoram, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition and apprehension of three individuals.

On February 27, security forces launched an operation based on specific intelligence inputs in Lawngtlai town, Lawngtlai district. The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of ammunition.

In another operation in the general area of Saiha, one individual was apprehended along with a .22mm Air Carbine and ammunition.

The apprehended individuals and recovered items have been handed over to Mizoram Police for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, a major security operation led to the seizure of nearly 623 kg of explosives in Mizoram’s capital. Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles set up a mobile vehicle checkpoint on Sakawrtuichhun Quarry Road, intercepting a vehicle travelling from Aizawl to Sakawrtuichhun.

During a thorough search, security personnel discovered 4,980 sticks of emulsion explosives hidden in the vehicle. The three occupants, including two women, were immediately taken into custody.