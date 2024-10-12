The Mizoram police and personnel from Assam Rifles recovered 10,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 3 crore from the Lawngtlai-Bungtlang Road junction in Mizoram's Southern Lawngtlai district.

Two individuals were also apprehended in connection with the recovery.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles team in coordination with Mizoram Police, swiftly launched the operation and successfully neutralised the threat, ensuring the safety and security of the region.

The operation underscores Assam Rifles' ongoing commitment to maintain peace and security in the border areas of the Northeast.

The apprehended individuals and the recovered items have been handed over to Bungtlang Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles has been conducting such operations, with an aim to curb illegal activities and ensure the safety of citizens in the region.