

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized a huge cache of explosives and arrested two persons near Aizawl, a statement said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Mizoram Police, established a mobile vehicle check post at Lawipu junction near Aizawl, it said, the Assam Rifles statement said.

During the operation, the teams intercepted a taxi and conducted a thorough search, resulting in the recovery of 1,000 gelatin sticks, 1,000 detonators, and 20 meters of safety fuse, it said.



Also Read: Mizoram: Meth worth Rs 7.2 crore seized in Champhai

Meanwhile, security forces seized methamphetamine worth Rs 7.2 crore during a targeted operation in Champhai district, Mizoram on Monday, November 11 marking one of the largest drug busts in the region this month.

Joint teams of Assam Rifles and local police intercepted a white Swift Dzire on Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road following intelligence inputs about cross-border smuggling. The suspects abandoned a blue bag and fled the scene when confronted by security personnel. A search revealed 2.399 kg of methamphetamine inside the bag.

The vehicle, bearing registration number MZ 01F 6155, along with the seized contraband, has been transferred to Zokhawthar Police for investigation.