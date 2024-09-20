The Mizoram Police and the Border Security Force (BSF), on September 20 seized heroin and Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 5.26 crore in two separate operations in Saitual district, according to a senior police officer.

The official informed that while one operation was conducted in Aizawl, the other one took place at Seling on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police (law and order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said that two Manipuris and a Tripura resident were arrested for possessing the contraband.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of CID (Special Branch) and Special Narcotics Police Station under CID (Crime) launched an operation and intercepted a Bolero car at Bawngkawn in Aizawl on Thursday, he said.

Upon searching the vehicle, the team recovered and seized 378 grams of heroin worth Rs 11.34 lakh, concealed in 30 soap cases, he said.

Two persons from Manipur's Churachandpur town were arrested in connection with the seizure, Khiangte said.

In another operation, the joint team of the Special Narcotics police station under CID Crime and Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a truck on the outskirts of Seling village in Saitual district and seized 39.6 kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs 5.1 crore from the possession of the truck driver identified as MD Jahir Hussen (28) of North Tripura district on Thursday, Khiangte said.

The three accused were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.