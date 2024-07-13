Mizoram police on Friday seized Methamphetamine and Heroin worth Rs. 32,54,67,000 at separate locations in the Champhai district and apprehended two individuals. The joint operation was conducted by Khawzawl and Champhai District Police.

During the operation, police intercepted a Bolero vehicle (MZ-06-1517) traveling from Champhai towards Aizawl. The vehicle, driven and owned by Lalrintluanga (50) of Champhai Vengthlang, was found carrying 115.55 kg of Methamphetamine, packed in 106 packets containing 1,070,600 tablets.

The seized drugs are valued at Rs. 32,11,80,000 in the local market. A case, Khawzawl PS Case No.40 dated 12.7.2024, under sections 22(c)/25 of the ND&PS Act, was registered for further investigation to uncover additional linkages.

In another operation, the Zokhawthar PS Ops team, acting on a specific tip-off, recovered 124 soap cases of suspected heroin, weighing 1429 grams, from a Venue car (B/R No. MZ-01AA-9326).

The heroin, valued at Rs. 42,87,000, was found in the possession of Lalduhawmi (27), daughter of the late Lalduhthara of Dinthar Veng, Champhai, near Zokhawthar Playground. Zokhawthar PS Case No.61/2024 dated 12.07.2024 under sections 21(c)/25 of the ND&PS Act was registered for further legal action and to investigate the forward and backward linkages.