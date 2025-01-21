The Mizoram Police celebrated their 53rd Raising Day on January 21 at G.S. Arya Mess, where they extended gratitude to the people for their support and cooperation in discharging their duties.

The event saw the attendance of Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla, senior police officers as well as retired officers.

All units under Mizoram Police observed the day by organising various activities such as awareness programmes, cleanliness drives, blood donation drives, among others.

On January 21, 1972, the Mizo District under the state of Assam was elevated into a Union Territory. The erstwhile Assam Police under Mizo District was converted into Mizoram Police. The first Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mizoram, I.J. Verma, IPS took charge of the office of IGP on January 21, 1972.

Hence, January 21, 1972 has been officially adopted as the Mizoram Police Raising Day and January 21, 2025 marks the 53rd anniversary of Mizoram Police.

In 2024, Mizoram Police attained various achievements and some notable successes. In its fight against drugs abuse and trafficking, Mizoram Police had seized narcotic drugs and substances worth Rs 2,11,64,76,335, with 339 cases registered and 468 arrests made.

The various cases wherein drugs were seized are:

1. Heroin: 80.856 kgs worth Rs 24,25,68,000 seized; with 282 cases registered and 388 persons arrested.

2. Ganja: 305.387 kgs worth Rs 15,26,935 seized; with 19 cases registered and 23 persons arrested.

3. Methamphetamine: 627.741 kgs worth Rs 81,60,63,300 seized; with 30 cases registered and 51 persons arrested.

4. 35.155 kgs of Crystal Meth worth Rs 1,05,46,50,000 were also seized with four cases registered and three persons arrested.

5. 10 tabs of Alprazolam worth Rs 100 were seized where a single case was registered and arrested.

6. 72 kgs of codeine worth Rs 1,08,000 were seized with one case registered and arrested.

7. Caffeine: 1075 kgs worth Rs 15,60,000 were seized with one case registered but not arrest made.

8. There was also another case which was registered and an arrest was made.

As many as 9,956.585 ltrs of local made liquor (LML), 4753 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), 1514.5 bottles of imported foreign liquor (IFL), 469 liters of Myanmar liquor (BEDC), 19665 cans and 1,040 liters of beer were seized by Mizoram police in 2024. 226 persons who were involved in these illegal activities were arrested wherein 187 cases were registered.

In 2024, as much as 13,01,693 kgs of illegally imported foreign arecanuts valued at Rs. 17,54,72,900/- (approx.) were seized by Mizoram Police. In this connection, 179 involved persons were arrested and 1 no. of case was registered. Cases not registered were handed over to Custom Preventive Force and Deputy Commissioner in the respective districts.

During 2024, 33 nos. of various fire arms and 58227 rds. of ammunitions, 170 nos. of 12 gauge cartridges & 7 packets of gauge 4.8 mm cartridges, 245 nos. of pellets, 4 nos. of unfinished bullets, 8 nos. of Pistol magazines and 2 nos. of Rifles magazines were seized. In this connection, 30 criminal cases were registered and 29 persons (19 Indians & 10 Foreigners) were arrested.

Till November 30, 2024, 26,446 gelatin sticks, 59827 nos. of detonators, 6 nos. of fuse, 1,786 nos. of Neo Gel 90 gelatin, 7125 mtrs. Of Cortex, 1,200 nos.(6 boxes) of PEK(Plastic Explosive Kirkee), 1,907.3 mtrs. Of safety fuse, 20 nos. of 12 gauge cartridges and 50 nos. of Cart SP pt .22 long rifle ball were seized by Mizoram Police. In this connection, 27 persons were arrested and 17 cases were registered.

While investigating offences involving hacking, online fraud and cyber bullying, Cyber Crime Police Station had recovered cash amounting Rs 89,61,995 which were involved in financial crimes from various offenders and Rs 92.61 lakh were also put on hold during 2024.

In addition to this, 106 mobile phones having connection with financial crimes were blocked.

To curb the prevalence of drugs in Mizoram and to sensitise awareness among the public Mizoram Police had successfully organised 'Drug Free Mizoram Walk' on June 1, 2024 in Aizawl.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Home Minister K. Sapdanga, and Lalnghinglova Hmar also graced the event. More than 1,000 persons including government officials, students, members of various NGOs, personnel from sister agencies had participated.

Furthermore, the Mizoram police attained the following achievements under various disciplines in sports at all India level and the state level.

i) Bronze Medal at Yonex Sunrise Indian Master Ranking Tournament-2024.

ii) Runner Up in 16th All India Police Badminton Championship-2024.

iii) Bronze medal in 9th All India Police Judo Cluster-2024.

iv) 2 Gold Medals at 73rd All India Police Wrestling Cluster-2024.

v) Winner of Independence Day Football Tournament, 2024 at Aizawl.

vi) Runner up of Mizoram Premier League Season 11 (2024-25).

vii) C/159 Lalruatkima won Gold Medal for India at the category of Senior-2 Poomsae (above 35 yrs) at Asian Open Police Taekwondo Championships held in Vietnam.

viii) Overall champion in the 35th Mizoram Civil Services Annual Sports Meet, 2024.

It is also worth mentioning that in connection with the General Parliamentary Elections 2024, 15 Coys (1047 personnel) of Mizoram Police/IR were deployed in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab for security duty to maintain peace and tranquillity.

In the General Assembly Elections 2024 in Jharkhand State, another 8(eight) coys (553 personnel) of Mizoram Police/IR were deployed again which resulted in free, fair and peaceful elections.