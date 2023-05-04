In a major breakthrough, the Mizoram Police CID (SB) Ops Team seized illegal firearms in Thenzawl, Serchhip District early this morning. Acting on a specific input, the team intercepted a Bolero vehicle at the outskirts of Thenzawl and recovered 2 .32 caliber rifles with 4 magazines, 2 .22 caliber rifles with 2 magazines, and 20 .22 ammunition from the illegal possession of Albert Hlawncheu and C. Rochungnunga.

Both accused are residents of Mizoram - Albert Hlawncheu is from Bungtlang South while C. Rochungnunga is from Lawngtlai Council Veng. A case has been registered at the Thenzawl Police station under Section 3/25(1A)/25(1AA)/29 Arms Act r/w 34 IPC for further investigation.

Earlier on May 1 , Customs and Assam Rifles, in a joint operation, have recovered illegal areca nuts, foreign origin liquor and cigarettes worth Rs. 11.81 Lakh from the general area of Zokhawthar, Champhai District. Acting on specific information, the operation was carried out successfully. The approximate cost of the recovered items is Rs. 11,81,600/-. This seizure is another addition to the series of recent crackdowns on illegal activities in the state.

Earlier this month, on April 23, Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles arrested a 35-year-old man in Aizawl with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 3 crore. Acting on a tip-off, they seized 14,600 tablets of methamphetamine, weighing 1.46 kg, from Falkland Veng area on April 22. The accused was identified as Lianchithanga, a resident of Kanan Veng in Champhai district. A case was filed under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.