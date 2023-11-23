Ms. HT Vanlalruati, Executive Security at Indigo Airlines posted at Lengpui airport, has been commended by the Mizoram Police for her outstanding efforts leading to the seizure of a substantial quantity of Crystal Meth and the detection of live .22 ammunition.

On October 3, 2023, at 09:20 AM, Ms. HT Vanlalruati detected 10 packets of suspected Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) weighing 10.200 kilograms during the screening of check-in baggage at the Indigo screening point at Lengpui Airport. The contraband, with an estimated value exceeding Rs. 25,495,000, was found in the luggage of Mrs. Lalremthangi (38) and Mrs.Tinchuaii of Letpanchhawng, Myanmar, destined for New Delhi. Subsequently, a case was registered under Special Narcotic P.S case No. 48/2023 Dt 03.10.2023 u/s 22(c) ND&PS Act 1985 / RW 14 A Foreigner Act 1946.

Furthermore, on October 9th, 2023, at 01:00 PM, Ms. HT Vanlalruati detected a live .22 ammunition in the check-in baggage of a passenger, Mr. William (35) of Churchandpur, Manipur, traveling to Guwahati. Notably, Mr. William did not possess a valid license to carry ammunition. The culprit and the detected article were handed over to Sairang Police, leading to the registration of Sairang P.S case No.46/2023 Dt 09.10.23 u/s 25(1-B) (a) Arms Act.

In recognition of her exceptional dedication and service, Ms. HT Vanlalruati was awarded a letter of appreciation and a cash reward of Rs. 5000/- by Pu Anil Shukla, IPS, DGP(M) on November 23, 2023, at 10:30 AM, in the presence of other senior police officers of Mizoram Police.