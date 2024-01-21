The Annual SPs Crime Review Conference was held at Mizoram Police Headquarters, focusing on crucial challenges faced by the state, including ethnic clashes in Manipur, border issues due to infighting in Myanmar, and their impact on Mizoram. The conference, chaired by DGP Mizoram, Anil Shukla, brought together top officers from various units to discuss strategies and best practices.

The conference, attended by SPs from all districts and units, commandants of Mizoram Armed Police Battalions (MAP), India Reserve Battalions (IRBN), AIGs, DIGs, all IGPs, and ADGP Mizoram, addressed a wide range of issues affecting the region.

DGP Anil Shukla applauded the officers for the smooth conduct of elections and the formation of the new government. He provided insights from the recent DGP/IGPs conference held in Jaipur and directed officers to implement recommendations discussed during the event. Emphasizing a proactive approach, he urged increased visits to border villages, improved public outreach, and a concerted effort against drug trafficking, theft, and burglary.

IGP Intelligence Pu Veenu Bansal highlighted best practices in smart policing from other states, encouraging officers to study and adopt these approaches in Mizoram. AIG Legal Pu Md Ali, IPS, and SP Hnathial Pu Shivendu, IPS, discussed recently enacted laws, their provisions, and challenges in implementation.

SP Champhai Pu Vineet Kumar and SDPO Champhai addressed critical issues such as drug peddling, routes from Myanmar through Champhai to other states, and challenges related to Manipur ethnic clashes. They presented a case study on financial investigation procedures for NDPS cases and forfeiture of illegally amassed property by drug cartels.

SP Saitual Pu Pukhraj Kamal discussed inter-agency coordination, border issues, and policing improvements during his tenure. The conference concluded with the celebration of the 53rd Raising Day of the Mizoram Police.

SP Lunglei Pu Rahul Alwal, IPS, presented on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing and the challenges posed. DGP Anil Shukla congratulated the force on recent achievements and urged them to uphold their commitment to serving the community.