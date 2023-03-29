Celebration Programme of Mizoram Police's victory at the 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 was held at 1st Bn. MAP Ground, Armed Veng.

Pu Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram and Pu Lalchamliana, Home Minister graced the event as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively.

Mizoram Police had been participating in this Championship many times before and the highest, they had achieved so far was third place (in the year 1993 held in Aizawl, 1996 in Shillong and in 2012 held in Patna).

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Today's celebration of the Police's historic first-ever championship in this coveted tournament, which saw this year as many as 34 participating States/ UTs Police and Central Armed Forces (CAFs) Teams.

Mizoram Police Football Team registered 7 wins in 7 matches in the tournament, beating AssamRifles (1-0) in the grand FINAL, Punjab Police (2-1) in the Semi-Final, BSF team (2-1) in the Quarterfinal, Assam Police (2-0) in the Pre-Quarterfinal, Madhya Pradesh Police (6-0), Jharkhand Police (5-1) and Gujarat Police (9-1) in the group stages. Const. F. Lalmuanawma (Jersey No. 93) of the Mizoram Police Team was awarded ‘Best Goal Keeper’.