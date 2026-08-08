Mizoram Police forms SIT to probe killing of 15-year-old girl in Lunglei

Mizoram Police has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged murder of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found at a government school in Lunglei district, two days after she went missing.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H Ramthlengliana said the girl, a resident of Mualthuam North, left her home at around 8.30 pm on August 3 and did not return.

After an extensive search by local residents, her body was found at around 10.20 am on August 5 on the premises of a government-run Middle School in Mualthuam North.

A case has been registered at Lunglei police station under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 140(1) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police and forensic teams reached the site soon after the body was recovered. An inquest was conducted and evidence was collected from the scene. The girl's post-mortem examination was conducted at Lunglei Civil Hospital on Thursday.

The SIT is headed by Lunglei Sub-Divisional Police Officer R Lalthankima and has been deployed in the village to carry out a detailed investigation, the police said.

No arrests have been made so far. Police said efforts were under way to identify and apprehend those responsible for the girl's death.

The state police have also appealed to the public to cooperate with the investigation and refrain from spreading unverified information or rumours. Anyone with credible information about the case has been urged to approach the authorities.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Education Minister Vanlalthlana had earlier condemned the girl's death and called for swift action.

Lalduhoma, expressing grief over the incident, said those responsible must be identified and brought to justice without delay. He also urged people to assist the police in the investigation so that the perpetrators could be apprehended at the earliest.