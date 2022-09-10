The new Police Hospital building at 1st Bn. MAP was inaugurated today by DGP Mizoram PuDevesh Chandra Srivastava IPS, in an official inauguration function held at the courtyard of the new Police Hospital, 1st Bn. MAP Complex, Armed Veng, Aizawl.

The hospital building was constructed under the scheme of NEDP 2018-19 undertaken by the UD&PA Department, Govt. of Mizoram. Construction work commenced on November 1, 2019, and is slated to be completed by April 20, 2022.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and other constraints delayed the construction work. The building was completed with a sanction amount of Rs. 70 lakhs. The new building covers an area of 34 x 22 feet with a basement, ground floor, and first floor.

The hospital is presently manned by one medical officer from the 3rd Bn. MAP, five staff nurses (3 permanent and 2 attached), two lab technicians (1 permanent and 1 attached), one pharmacist, and the other fifteen supporting staff.

This hospital caters to all serving and retired officers and men of this unit, their families, and even neighbouring civilians, free of cost. The hospital also supplies medicine to the personnel on duty at border outposts. The Police Hospital provides the following medical facilities and tests:

Hepatitis B&C (free), HB, Blood Grouping, H. Pylori, Typhoid, Malaria, Urine R.E

The function was attended by senior police officers of the rank of DySP and above from Aizawl city, members of the Local Council of nearby localities, Armed Veng and Armed Veng South, and medical officers and staff from the hospital.

Mizoram Police is immensely thankful and expresses our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the State Government for the hugely valued support and assistance to the Police Department in obtaining the new Police Hospital building, which will take care of the immediate medical needs of the police personnel and nearby civilians.