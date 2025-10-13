Mizoram police grapples with severe shortage as 3,647 posts remain vacant: Home Minister

Home Minister K Sapdanga revealed that the Mizoram Police Department is operating with a critical shortage of personnel, with 3,647 vacant positions and approximately 200 new openings every year due to retirements and deaths.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Mizoram Journalist Association in Serchhip District on Monday, Sapdanga highlighted the scale of the staffing crisis facing the state's law enforcement. "The shortage of police personnel is very serious. We cannot simply transfer officers around to fill the gap, as it affects internal balance and efficiency. The recruitment process must strictly follow the law," he said.

The minister attributed the prolonged understaffing to legal and constitutional obstacles that have hampered recruitment since 2021. These delays have left police departments across the state stretched thin, forcing difficult operational choices.

The state government is now coordinating with the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DP&AR) and the Law Department to accelerate the hiring process. The Home Department has proposed recruiting 1,100 additional personnel to address the shortfall. So far, DP&AR and the Law Department have approved 250 posts, with a survey underway from Police Headquarters to assess manpower requirements across all districts.

Beyond staffing, Sapdanga identified poor conditions at police housing facilities as another pressing concern. "We are collecting reports on the state of police housing, and we expect a complete report by November for necessary repair and maintenance work," the minister said.

In other announcements, Sapdanga revealed that the state is moving ahead with plans to establish a Mizo Territorial Army. Recruitment advertisements are expected within the next month. The government has doubled the initial target from 75 to 150 posts following requests from district leaders.

Earlier in the day, Sapdanga met with Serchhip ZPM party leaders at their district office to discuss development priorities. He assured the leaders that the government would continue working to address the district's concerns and improve community development initiatives.