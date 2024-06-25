Ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, the Siaha District Police held an awareness campaign at Beulah School in Siaha, Mizoram on June 25. The event aimed to educate students and teachers about the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of prevention.

The campaign included a pledge and signature drive, encouraging participants to commit to a drug-free lifestyle. Over 120 students and teachers attended, engaging in discussions and activities designed to raise awareness and promote a healthy, drug-free community.

In addition, the Aizawl District Police conducted similar awareness sessions and signature campaigns at various schools. These sessions focused on educating young people about the risks associated with drug use and the significance of staying drug-free.

The police emphasised the role of education in combating drug abuse and highlighted the importance of community involvement in these efforts. The event is part of a broader initiative to reduce drug-related issues in the region and foster a safer environment for future generations.