Personnel of the Mizoram Police were awarded with Police Medals in various categories on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service for Meritorious Service (Republic Day, 2023) was awarded to R. Vanlalduata, MPS, Assistant CO, 1 Bn MAP.

Meanwhile, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (Republic Day, 2023) were awarded to the following personnel:

i) Lalhuliana Fanai, IPS, DIGP CID, Mizoram

ii) H.Lalduata, MPS, DySP, Security.

iii) R. Lalrumliana, ADM/Inspector, 2nd Bn MAP

The Independence Day 2023 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service Police Medal for Meritorious Service were also awarded.

The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (Independence Day, 2023) was awarded to C. Lalnunmawia, MPS, DIG(Armed).

On the other hand, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (Independence Day, 2023) were awarded to:

i) Vanlalfaka Ralte, MPS, Sr. SP CID(SB)

ii) Inprs. Deepak Pathak, Officer-in-Charge, Aizawl PS.

Meanwhile, the following police personnel have been selected for the Republic Day 2024 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service Police Medal for Meritorious Service:

1. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (Republic Day, 2024) was awarded to C. Lalzahngoa, MPS, Secretary, Fisheries Department

2. The Police Medal for Meritorious Service (Republic Day, 2024) have been awarded to:

(i) Rex Zarzoliana Vanchhawng, Sr. SP, Aizawl

(ii) Zokunga Hauzel, Inspector (Record Officer)

(iii) C.D. Lalhmingmawii, Sub Inspector

On the other hand, the Governor’s Gold Medal awarded to the following personnel:

1) Inspr. C. Malsawmdawngi - MPRO

2) Inspr. R. Lalsangzuala - CID(SB)

3) ASI Lalhmunsanga – Siaha DEF

4) Hav. H. Lalthangmawia – 1st Bn. MAP

5) Hav. Lalthansanga -Security

6) Hony. Head Constable K. Lawmkima - Special Narco/ CID Crime

7) Constable W/C 84 Laltlanmawii – Aizawl DEF (DSB)

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Silver Medal were awarded to the following personnel:

1) Inspr. F. Manhleia - 4th IR Bn.

2) Inspr. R. Lalbiakliana – 1st Bn. MAP

3) Inspr. MS. Dawngliana - CID Crime/ Cyber PS

4) SI Narendra Kr. Basnet – 2nd Bn. MAP

5) SI H. Lallungtiawia – Traffic

6) Hav. R. Lalremruata – Security (Att. To PHQ)

7) C/5 R. Dawngliana - 4th IR Bn