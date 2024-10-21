The Mizoram police, on October 21 held a Commemoration Day Parade to pay tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for service to the nation, at district and battalion headquarters in Aizawl.

The parade and wreath-laying ceremony was held at Martyrs Memorial, 1st Battalion MAP Headquarters, Aizawl, where Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla IPS, senior police officers, officers from CRPF, BSF, SIB and Assam Rifles paid respect and homage to the martyrs.

Since 1966, 54 martyrs of the Mizoram Police have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their duty.

October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day throughout the country, every year. The day commemorates the sacrifices of the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty while defending national frontiers.

On October 21, 1959, a police party from the 3rd Battalion CRPF, commanded by DCIO Karam Singh, was patrolling the border in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh at an altitude of 15,000 to 16,000 feet above sea level when they were ambushed by Chinese forces. As a result, ten brave police personnel were killed, while seven others sustained injuries and were captured.

Following the incident, the Annual Conference of IGPs of States and UTs in 1960 passed a resolution recognising October 21 as Police Commemoration Day.

It must be mentioned that between 216 police personnel laid down their lives in the line of duty between September 1, 2023 and August 31, 2024. Moreover, from August 15, 1947 till August 31, 2024, a total of 36449 policemen lost their lives in the line of duty.