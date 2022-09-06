The 45-day National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse (NFCDA) sponsored Detoxification & Rehabilitation Camping’ for a total of 346 Mizoram Police personnel concluded today at 9 camping Centres which had been set up in 8 Battalion Headquarters and at Police Training School, Thenzawl. It is worth mentioning that the Mizoram Police Personnel were found to be suffering from various medical ailments, as a result of alcoholism and other substance abuse.

With the assistance of various eminent resource persons, a structured daily schedule that comprised physical activity, drills, indoor classes that covered mental, religious, and spiritual counseling, etc., was implemented into the 45-day camping trip. All of the campers' wellness, both physical and mental, has been seen to increase. Additionally, they developed the fortitude and capacity—both physically and mentally—to defeat alcohol and drug addiction.

Relevantly, dealing with law and order, confronting criminals, and preventing/detecting crimes by Police can result in substantial occupational dangers and regular exposure to the public, which can become a major cause of stress. Regularly being away from the family because of 24-hour-a-day work and being posted in challenging locations are other significant stress-producing variables.

These problems have been found to increase the chance of developing a drinking problem, either as a result of peer pressure or as an unhealthy method of managing stress or anxiety. Without professional care, drug and alcohol-dependent police officers may experience decreased productivity at work, an increase in mental and physical health issues, and/or a dysfunctional familial and/or social environment.

The Mizoram Police would like to thank all of the officers, men, resource people, campers, and family members who participated in the entire process bravely, patiently, and with a desire to succeed and overcome the difficulties. In their statement, the Mizoram Police expressed their sincere hope that this 45-day camping trip would have a significant impact on the usage of drugs and alcohol by police officers.

The National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse (NFCDA), an entity under the Union Finance Ministry, is providing financial support for the camping, according to the police source. Today’s closing programme was held in 8 various venues.