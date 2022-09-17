Mizoram Police on September 16, 2022 night recovered and seized 374gm heroin, valued at Rs 1.87 crore in the international market in Aizawl.

The police also apprehended a 43-year-old woman and recovered the drugs from her possession.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the Mizoram Police said, ''A special narcotics team recovered and seized 374 grams (29 soap cases) of heroin from the possession of Rohlupuii (43) of Champhai near 1st MAP playground, Armed Veng, Aizawl on Friday night''.

We remain committed in our relentless #WarOnDrugs, but, demand reduction is as essential as supply disruption to achieve the dream of #DrugFreeMizoram. Last night, Special Narcotics PS team recovered and seized 374 grams (29 soap cases) of heroin, valued ₹1.87 Crores (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xH2N5BwKrD — mizorampolice (@mizorampolice) September 17, 2022

In a similar incident, on September 15, Champhai district police also seized 55 grams (4 soap cases) of heroin worth Rs 27.5 lakh in the international market from one vehicle plying from Zokhawthar to Aizawl, driven by one Biaklala (30).