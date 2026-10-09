Mizoram Police recover over Rs 1 crore in cyber fraud cases in 2026, arrest nine

Mizoram Police have recovered and returned Rs 1.06 crore to victims of cybercrime in 2026 and arrested nine alleged cybercriminals, officials said on October 9.

According to a statement issued by the police, the amount was recovered through the Money Restoration Module (MRM) and other legal mechanisms, including court orders and procedures initiated following investigations.

In a move to strengthen the state's response to cybercrime, the Mizoram government formally notified the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) as a separate unit under Mizoram Police on July 27.

The centre coordinates cybercrime detection, investigation and prosecution, besides undertaking mitigation measures, public awareness campaigns, social media monitoring and emergency response.

The Cyber Crime police station arrested nine alleged cybercriminals from different parts of the state during the year, the statement said. Mizoram Police also coordinated with law enforcement agencies in other states to investigate cybercrime cases.

Action was also taken on complaints involving indecent online content, leading to the removal of several unlawful URLs from social media platforms.

The S4C resolved 28 grievances through its grievance redressal module. The mechanism addresses complaints from people whose bank accounts have been blocked despite their alleged lack of knowledge of, or involvement in, transactions involving fraudulently obtained money.

Awareness drive reaches over 9,000 students

As part of its cyber safety initiatives, Mizoram Police conducted 89 awareness programmes in schools and colleges this year, reaching 9,376 students, the statement said.

The department also organised talk shows and question-and-answer sessions on Doordarshan Kendra, local cable television channels and All India Radio. Its social media platforms were also used to disseminate information on cyber safety and fraud prevention.

Police urged victims of online financial fraud to report incidents immediately through the national cybercrime helpline 1930, which operates round the clock, or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

Victims can also seek assistance at the Cyber Crime police station on the third floor of the SP Aizawl Office building in the Treasury Square area of Aizawl, the statement added.