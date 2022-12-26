Mizoram Police on December 25 seized three foreign wild animals of which two are African 'Colobus monkeys' and one is an alligator.

As per reports, these animals were taken secretly in a vehicle for smuggling.

Upon receiving the information of the same, a team of police raided the vehicle and recovered the three animals.

The value of the seized animals is estimated to be more than crores of rupees.

The police have arrested the driver of the vehicle identified as Zakir Hussain Borbhuiyan for alleged involvement in smuggling these wild animals.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the matter.

In October this year, around 13 exotic animals were recovered in Assam's Cachar district along the Assam-Mizoram border.

The animals were caged in three boxes in a tea garden area and the animals were Moor Macaque, Spot Nosed Guenon, and Debrazza's monkey species.

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